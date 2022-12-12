From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Northern Awareness Initiative has declared that it will be clearly suicidal for the North and Nigerians to vote for President Buhari’s nominee or his party, the All Progressives Congress, in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The leader of the Initiative, Professor Usman Yusuf, disclosed this at a press conference marking the end of their strategic meeting in Kano, saying the country has slipped to its lowest under the charge of the Buhari.

The Initiative led by some elders from Katsina State are currently traversing the North and canvassing support for Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

“The APC government came to power eight years ago with three promises; to fight corruption, ensure security and improve the economy. But all they have done in the last eight years is the opposite” he stated.

According to Yusuf, the North has never had it this bad, not even under the leadership of Presidents from other regions of the country.

He cited insecurity in the region, Boko Haram Insurgency, the still -to- be released Chibok Girls, the abduction of Northerners everywhere, the high level of poverty and pains, the high cost of fuel and diesel among the general features of the failure of the APC administration.

The former Executive Chairman of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) specifically expressed concern over the publication by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), saying this is too painful.

According to him, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has no record to convince Nigerians that he would depart from the unfortunate ways of the present leadership.