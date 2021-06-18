LEADERS of political, religious, traditional institutions and people of Enugu East senatorial district, yesterday, converged on the popular Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, for a mega rally, requesting Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to uphold the long established rotational template with regards to the office of the governor of the state by lending his support for the district to produce his successor in 2023.

Speaking at the well-attended rally, themed “Oganiru Enugu East Senatorial District”, convener and Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, said the only agenda of the gathering was to demand for the governorship seat in 2023 in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice, stressing it was the turn of Enugu East going by the long established rotational template in the state.

The speaker who applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for attending the rally stated that it was the unanimous stance of the people of Enugu East, and beyond, that the governor has a major role to play in the choice of his successor since his predecessors enjoyed such privileges during their tenures.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, announced that the party had zoned its governorship position in 2023 to Enugu East.

Former Governor of old Anambra State and former Senator who represented Enugu East, Jim Nwobodo, expressed optimism that Governor Ugwuanyi would endorse his successor from the zone. Nwododo maintained that it was the turn of Enugu East to produce the next governor in 2023, appealing to other senatorial districts to support the choice candidate of the governor from the zone when the time comes.