From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

The Lawmaker representing Ezza South Constituency in the Ebonyi state House of Assembly,Chris Usulor, has said that it is the turn of Ezza clan to produce the next Governor of the state come 2023.

Usulor who is serving his third term in the assembly noted that Ezza clan being the eldest and most populous clan in the state ought to have produced the governor of the state 25 years after the creation of the state.

Usulor ,a chieftain of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) spoke Sunday while speaking with the Daily Sun in Abakaliki.

He recalled the wonderful contributions of some great sons of Ezza land like Late Dr. Offia Nwali which led to the creation of the the state and wondered why the clan has not been rewarded with the Governorship of the state since 1999.

Usulor once again reinterated his readiness to seek the office of the Governor of the state come 2023, adding that he has all it’s takes to give quality leadership to the people nof the state.

The Lawmaker who had earlier in 2019 declared his intention to run for office of the Governor the state,added that he has the support of his people and indeed Ebonyians to contest the election.

He appealed to his party,the People’s Democratic party, to give him the opportunity to fly the flag of the party in 2023, assuring that he has all it takes to defeat the candidates of other political parties.

“I will contest the Governorship of Ebonyi state in 2023. My people has been shut out of governance for too long. It is our turn to produce the govenor of this state. And I have all it takes to give Ebonyi quality leadership that will wipe out poverty and hardship in the state. My party, the PDP, should support me to do this in 2023, he said.