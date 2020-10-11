Paul Orude, Bauchi

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has given credence to the agitation for a president of Igbo extraction in 2023, saying it is only fair for the South East to produce the next president of Nigeria.

The senator representing Imo West senatorial district in the National Assembly, made this known in an interview with journalists at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International airport, Bauchi, yesterday.

He was in Bauchi on the invitation of Sheik Dahiru Bauchi for this year’s Maulud and was honoured as Sarkin Yakin Talakawa (Defender of the Poor) by the Tijjaniniya Islamic sect.

Owelle Okorocha, who was also honoured with the title of the Garkwuwan Almajairi (Ambassador of Almajiri), opined that since other regions had taken turns to produce the president, it is high time Nigeria got a president of Igbo extraction.

“The issue of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction for me, is more like a competition, the North has produced a president, the South West has produced a president and the South-South has produced a president; let us see when the South East produces a president, what Nigeria will look like,” he said.

“I think from that Chelsea, Manchester United match kind of thing, when they belong to the same country and when they play a match, that›s exactly the way I see it, but it›s only fair, fairness calls for that.

“Talking about the presidency of Igbo extraction, it will give everyone a sense of belonging and if everyone gets a sense of belonging, there is justice,” he said.

Okorocha said that being the president is not just a matter of title but hard work as the person at the helm of affairs must ensure that Nigerians are neither hungry nor suffering.