By Lukman Olabiyi

The executive, legislative arm and the chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and party chieftains in Lagos State yesterday, declared that forthcoming presidential poll is best way to pay former governor of state Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his deed.

Tinubu who has declared his intention to succeed the current president, Muhammadu Buhari, has been receiving support from different groups and again, on Friday at the 17th edition of the Executive/Legislative parley held in Ikeja area of the state, all the political gladiators declared their support for Tinubu’s candidature.

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the theme of the Parley ‘Mobilising Citizens as A Social Capital Towards 2023 General Elections’ as not only apt, but to freshen and set the tone for what will begin to happen between now and 2023.

He said, ‘’Let me stress the importance of working together as one, especially as we approach 2023, the all-important election year. There is a whole lot that we can achieve together as a united bloc. Therefore, I enjoin you all to come together and let us rally round our father and leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he gives the nation’s presidency a shot.

‘’He has unselfishly given himself to the good people of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. This, indeed, as someone has rightly said, is the time to pay him back with our unwavering support. He is, no doubt, the right and best man for the job. He knows the issues plaguing our nation like the back of his hands and he has the magic wand to fix it.’’

Also speaking , the senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District , Senator Olamilekun Solomon Adeola, said, ‘’This year’s theme is apt, in the sense that election is fast approaching and also, Lagos State, we are looking for number one seat in the country, this theme cannot come at a better time than this.

‘’ By the time the resource persons who want to do justice to this theme finished we would have been to evaluate ourselves, where we are , where we should be and where we are going to. I want to thank those who put this together.

‘’The nation is about to witness another change in government, Lagos cannot be left behind, Lagos must take a front seat and this is what we have gathered to do here, knowing full well that we are aspiring to be the president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

‘’Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fit to lead the country, if its capacity, he has the capacity to be president and if is ready, he is ready and assure we will not have any course to regrets if he eventually becomes the president.’’

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa and a member of Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Eti-Osa constituency 02 Hon. Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu (GOY) emphasized the need to sustain the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arm of government, saying it has helped to deliver dividends of democracy to Lagos residents.

The Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly noted that negligence of political education gives room for voter apathy, violence on the part of residents, urging the National Orientation Agency to partner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).