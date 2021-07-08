From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Chief Barnabas Gemade has stated that he has all takes to be the next Governor of Benue State come 2023.

The former national Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stated this during his consultations with the traditional council of Lobi, and the Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Makurdi, Guma, and Gwer West local government areas on Thursday.

Gemade in a statement by his Media aide, Solo Dzuah, noted that having been blessed by God with material things, and at more than 70 years of age, he is still strong, healthy and emotionally stable, and has all it takes to govern Benue State well and take it to the olympian height it deserves.

Briefing the council and the Stakeholders at different locations, Senator Gemade said he is into the race to revamp Benue State, move it from its present status to higher heights as an experienced politician who has accomplished all in life.

Gemade who was presented to the council by the Director General of his campaign organization, Citizen Richard Asema added that governance is for the people, and should be for the people to enjoy, not for personal reasons, and self development as it is looked upon.

He posited further that if the mandate is bestowed on one who has arrived and has no worries on materials things or life challenges, his focus would be on the development of the state and the lapses it has found itself in.

The APC governorship hopeful listed some of his interventions and inputs in successive governments in the state, to include the initiation and sponsor of the present anti open grazing laws which has come to stay in Benue.

He reiterated that if elected, his government will not waste its time on probing anyone, saying it’s meaningless and delay of service delivery which won’t yield results.

He however emphasized that the revenue of the state would be properly checked to enable him utilize it for the purpose it is meant for.

Responding, the Traditional decision makers known as “Ijir tamen i Lobi” headed by the Tor Lobi, Chief Moses Anagende have their blessings to Gemade’s governorship ambition through one of his district heads after due consultation.

The traditional council testified to the antecedents of the Senator in terms of road constructions, job facilitations, and conversion of state roads to federal roads in the state, one of which is Agasha-Anyiin, to Wukari federal road when he was the Minister of Works.

They prayed God to bless and anoint him as the next Governor of the state to enable him accomplish his dream of developing the state and the people.

Speaking separately, APC stakeholders including former Head of Civil Service, Mr Mike Iordye, Dr Gbillah, and former State Assembly Speaker, Stephen Tsav all supported Gemade’s quest saying his profile and magnanimity in previous positions held, have convinced them to work for the materialization of the project for the benefit of the state and future generation.

