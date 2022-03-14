From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof Kingsley Muoghalu has said that has the capacity and expertise to revamp the nation’s collapsed economy and the political will to tackle insecurity if elected president in 2023.

He said that Nigerians are already tired of the PDP and APC as their only achievement after governing the country after 23 years is a mere 4,000 megawatts of electricity for 200 million Nigerians, collapsed economy ,ASUU strikes and insecurity.

The erstwhile Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),and a renowned professor of Economics and Law, said that the essence of politics is for good governance and the development of the country.

Prof Muoghalu who spoke to Daily Sun in Owerri ,Imo state capital yesterday said that if elected president in 2023 that he will revamped the collapsed economy of the nation and to tackle the insecurity through the professionalization of both the Police and the armed forces .

He said : ” I have the knowledge,capacity and expertise to do that. So, the first thing I will do if president of Nigeria in 2023 is to create is to create a philosophical foundation for the Nigeria economy which will create the right balance between the market and the state .The government is too involved in the Nigeria economy and therefore distorts the economy .The economy is driven by the government but in the real sense Nigerian government is only suppose to the create the enabling environment and regulate the market and not trying to be the market.”

Muoghalu who had also contested the 2019 presidential poll on the platform of the Young progressives party (YPP), said under his presidency, ” I will create the enabling environment and also to generate more domestic revenue to deal with the debt crisis as a result of the mind boggling borrowings that has gone on in the last 7 years. The essence of politics is provide good governance and development of the country, already the people are tired of both the PDP and APC who have governed the country for 23 years between them, but nothing to show except 4,000 Megawatts of electricity for over 200 million people , a collapsed economy and insecurity ”

Continuing, he pointed out that, ” many of the security problems we have arises as a result of the collapse of the inability of police carry out their constitutional task. We will professionalize the national security command through retraining both Nigeria Armed forces and the police force for specialization ,equipment ,expansion in terms of capacity to perform their task affectively “.

