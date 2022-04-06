From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he has the capacity and energy required to serve and salvage Nigeria as its president come 2023.

The governor made the declaration in Gombe State when he visited leaders and faithful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as part of ongoing consultation ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

Addressing stakeholders at the PDP secretariat in Gombe, the state capital, the Rivers governor urged them not to waste their votes as delegates at the party’s presidential convention on candidates who cannot win the 2023 poll.

“If you want PDP to win election in 2023, I have made myself available. Give me the ticket, let me go and take the power for you. We are talking about who can take this power from APC (All Progressives Congress). That person is me.”

Wike said people are free to visit Rivers State to see what his administration had done out of love and passion for the upliftment of the socioeconomic wellbeing of the people.

The governor restated the need to rescue Nigeria from dying saying the task required men of courage who love the country.

“We need to salvage this country. Let us not pretend about it. Insecurity does not know religion, insecurity does not know ethnicity, poverty does not know ethnicity, poverty does not know religion. The people who come to kill us, do they look at who is a Christian? Do they look at who is a Muslim? Do they know who is Hausa-Fulani? Do they know who is Igbo? We are dying.

“So, it is not for sentiment, it is not for people to come and tell you, look, it must come from here, no, no. It is for those who have the capacity. If given the opportunity, I will replicate what I’ve done in Rivers State as President of Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Governor Wike berated the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government for the many lies they keep telling Nigeria in improving the agricultural fortunes of the country.

“They said they have given over N300 billion for agriculture. I have no problem with that. Even if they have spent N1trillion, where is the food? I don’t want people going to buy rice and be doing pyramid. I want to see to it that agriculture is working.”

Governor Wike said the incoming PDP government would not tell Nigerians lies, make excuses for failure, but would work to genuinely improve the lives of Nigerians across the country.

Former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, commended Governor Wike for visiting the state to formally acquaint PDP stakeholders of his presidential ambition.

Dankwambo, who acknowledged Governor Wike’s excellent performance in office, assured him of Gombe State support if he clinches the presidential ticket.