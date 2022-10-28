By Lukman Olabiyi

The National President of All Christian Leaders and Ministers’ Forum (ACLMF), Rev. Sam Ogedengbe, has declared that he has no reason not to mobilise Christians across country to support aspiration of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ogedenge who was a former

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola on Christian matters during tenure as the state governor, said Tinubu’s experience, ability and capability were what made him to have faith in his candidature.

The cleric who is also the General Overseer of Overcomers Pentecostal Prayer Ministry, gave reason why he took Tinubu’s campaign for president personal at

the end of the monthly prayer session organised to pray for the nation at the church’s headquarter in Abule -Egba, Lagos. He said his relationship with former Lagos governor did not began now but far back in the 90s’.

“I have been his pastor with late Archbishop Lanre Obembe since 1999. Asiwaju Tinubu during the dedication of the State House Chapel in Marina then, i wàs one of the officiating ministers, with Baba Adeboye, Baba Prelate Makinde, Late Archbishop Amu, Baba Ademowo and others”, Ogedengbe said.

He stated that Tinubu was the first sitting governor in Nigeria to come out and gavé his stewardship account to the Christian community (under the All Christian Leaders and Ministers Forum) with late Archbishop Oyeniran and other prominent Christian leaders in 2003.

Ogedengbe said his involvement in politics was as a result of his relationship with Tinubu, disclosed that Tinubu nominated him as SSA, for Fashola and since then he had worked on many projects with the APC presidential candidate.

He added Tinubu’s relationship with Christians leaders across the country was another factor that made him to take the APC presidential candidate’s campaign personal and to mobilise other Christians for him.

Ogedenge said Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu was another factor that made him to have faith in Tinubu’s candidature because the former first lady was a sister and supporter of Christianity.