Chinelo Obogo

The senior pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has denounced social media reports linking his presidential ambition to the alleged humiliation of Vice-President by “the cabal” in the Presidency.

Speaking during Sunday Service at the headquarters of his church in Lagos, Bakare said an old video which resurfaced this past Monday, showing him saying he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, has nothing to do with Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

He said the erroneous association of the video with recent developments in the office of the Vice President suggests that it was either done by the uninformed or was a deliberately designed attempt to misinform the public by linking unrelated issues, in order to create divisions where there are none

“It is not in my character to respond to every whim and caprice of libertarians in cyberspace, but it has become necessary for me to set the record straight on the misconceptions surrounding a video on the 16th presidency that recently became a talking point.

“Contrary to the misconceptions and misinformation, the trending video about the 16th presidency was an excerpt from a message titled.

“Be Grateful for Your Blessings (Part 3),” which I preached in this auditorium on Sunday, February 18, 2018. That that excerpt was released at this time, a year and seven months after the statements were made, and erroneously associated with recent developments relating to the Office of the Vice President, suggests that it was either done by the uninformed, or was a deliberately designed attempt to misinform the public by linking unrelated issues, in order to create divisions where there are none, thereby heating up the polity unnecessarily,’’ Bakare said.

An old video of Bakare resurfaced on Twitter and Facebook last Monday where he said that there was a divine arrangement for him to become Nigeria’s president when President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure ends in 2023.

The video coincidentally resurfaced shortly after President Buhari removed four agencies from the purview of the Vice President which further fuelled speculations that Osinbajo had fallen out of favour and may be replaced.