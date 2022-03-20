By Zika Bobby

Ahead of his planned consultative meetings with leaders of thought across the nation, President of the Diaspora Igbo group, the Igbo World Assembly, (IWA), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze has explained how best to eliminate corruption and develop reliable security that guarantees lives and property of all Nigerians.

During the consultative meetings, Anakwenze who has been in the vanguard for a better Nigeria said that he would look into the visibilities of declaring his candidacy for a presidential run in 2023.

Anakwenze who is also the traditional Prime Minister of Abagana Town Union, said he would focus on youth and women capacity development and hands on empowerment to harness our natural resources for the benefit of all Nigerians if nominated to run for Presidency.

“I will create jobs and utilise all the God-given endowment for the good of Nigeria and Africa, develop a world standard education and healthcare at home with access, implement restructuring, regionalisation and devolution of powers expressed in a new Nigerian constitution.

“I will recognise agriculture as a key to sustainable growth and development. As President, I will revive and revitalise the agricultural sector as source of food for the teeming population of Nigerians as a major export and foreign exchange earner and the primary source of industrial raw materials”, he said.

With optimism, he assured that he would steer the country towards rapid industrial revolution if given the opportunity as Nigerian President.

Meanwhile, the campaign group for Dr. Nwachukwu Anthony Anakwenze for President of Nigeria in 2023 dubbed: “ACO HOPE Campaign “ in their campaign message had assured that Anakwenze if elected the President of Nigeria in 2023 would embark on sustainable energy development through public-private partnership (PPP) to power rural, small-scale and large-scale industries.

According Anakwenze campaign group, the present degree of regional and ethno-political polarisation, insecurity, hunger, unemployment, secessionist, agitations and banditry occasioned by poor leadership, puts Nigeria at a risk of breaking up.

According to the group, Anakwenze has been identified as the next best hope for rehabilitating Nigeria.