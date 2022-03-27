From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A House of Representatives contender for the Kwande /Ushongo Constituency, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Kohol Iornem has said he has what it takes to win the election because of his pedigree, experience and closeness with the grassroots.

Iornem who is the President, Mutual Union of Tiv in the United Kingdom, MUTUK,

stated this immediately after he purchased his expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the party’s ticket in the upcoming primaries.

Addressing supporters at the weekend, Iornem stated that he would intensify efforts in galvanising the support of party delegates towards achieving his aspiration and expressed confidence that the party would allow a fair and transparent primaries to guarantee success.

He expressed displeasure over the hardship and under development bedeviling the people of Nigeria, particularly the rural communities in Kwande and Ushongo in Benue State which he noted, are yet to fully reap from the dividends of democracy since the return to civilian rule in 1999.

The PDP House of Representative for Kwande/Ushongo hopeful who had earlier presented his manifesto to the people, assured that he would prioritise education, vocational training, healthcare, water supply, business and innovation, banking, funding for projects in addition to offering effective representation when elected next year.

He said as an ardent promoter of the Tiv culture and values, he has championed community initiatives in Education, Health, and Youth Empowerment in Tivland, saying his charity, MENROI FOUNDATION has empowered petty traders with interest free loans, granted scholarships to deserving students, provided food and non-food items to the IDPs, widows and orphans.

Dr Iornem maintained that if he has been able to carry out massive projects from his personal resources, he would do greater things, especially with access to government funding for constituency development.

The Kwande/ Ushongo Federal House of Representatives Aspirant who holds a Doctorate Degree in Management, stated that he has gained International experience and necessary exposure while working in the United Kingdom as a lecturer and management consultant for the past fourteen years.

He added that during his stay abroad, he has witnessed first-hand how effective systems, laws and infrastructures are maintained for the betterment of the citizens, and how the elected representatives strive to attend to the needs of their constituencies, even as he promised to replicate that if elected.