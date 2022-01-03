From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The three local government areas of the Izzi clan namely, Ebonyi, Izzi and Abakaliki local government areas of Ebonyi state have adopted the former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo as their anointed candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial contest in Ebonyi.

They lauded the former INEC Federal Commissioner for his contributions towards the development of the Izzi clan and Ebonyi state in general.

The leaders and stakeholders of various communities in the Izzi clan declared their support for the Minister during a Christmas/New year homage to him at his Oyege country home in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the homage, the leaders said only Nwankwo has the capacity to rescue and rebuild Ebonyi State if given the opportunity to become the governor of the state in 2023.

One of the leaders, Mr Sylvester Nwankwo, who is the chairman of Ezza-Inyimegu PDP Forum, said Chief Nwankwo’s track record of impact in public service places him ahead of others aspiring for the position.

He stated further that it is only the former Minister that can make a good governor and reposition the state in 2023.

He called on other stakeholders from the Izzi clan and the state at large to rally support for the former Minister for the overall interest of the state.

Other groups who paid homage to the former Minister include; Ezza-Inyimegu PDP forum, Eziokwu Bu Ndu Multi-Purpose Association, Izzi Local Government Area; Omerugeopfuru Youth Assembly and Ndiagu Ward PDP Youths, among others.

They all declared full and unflinching support to him in 2023 and called on him to formally declare his interest to run for the governorship election without delay.