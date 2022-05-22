From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Tein Jack-Rich, has pledged to bring a lasting solution to the seemingly intractable security challenges bedeviling the country, particularly Borno State, thereby addressing the problems militating against the ease of doing business.

This is even as the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has declared that the people of the state are appreciative of Jack-Rich’s visible footprints and humanitarian strides.

Both men spoke during the Presidential Aspirant at the Government House in Maiduguri, when Zulum hosted the delegation, who were on a consultative visit to the state to meet with Stakeholders and Delegates of the Party ahead of the Presidential Primaries slated for 29th and 30th May 2022.

Jack-Rich Presidential Campaign Organisation, the presidential hopeful said, his plans will attract private sector investments if he emerges as President in 2023.

He promised to industrialize the Agricultural Value chain of Borno State and establish a highly prolific and viable Sea Port at Numan river in Adamawa State to drive Industrialization in the North-East.

“We will work with you to address the challenges affecting the ease of doing business in Borno State, we will ensure that the private sector come into the State and establish presence. If your stronghold is Agriculture, we will ensure that we industrialize the Agricultural value chain of this great State”.

“My vision is also to ensure that we have a river Port in the North-East so that your goods can move straight to Adamawa at Numan river, so that you can ship in goods and services and ship out your farm produce and other raw materials and earn foreign exchange”.

Jack-Rich also said he may not have the political clout like other politicians who are also in the race but has the heart of gold and the Midas touch to rapidly transform the country and create wealth for millions of Nigerians because he feels the pain and sufferings of the people.

“So I’m here your Excellency to say to you, yes you may have a lot of Aspirants coming to speak to you but check their heart, do they mean well for you, check their heart, what were they yesterday, I have evidence of what I did and evidence of what I can do”

“I am a development agent, I am an employer of labour, I know what to do to create employment, l never depend on the Government, so you need a President that you can call your brother, a President that can feel your pain, not a President that will tell stories. I don’t amass wealth for personal use, I believe that wealth is a communicator to enable access to opportunities, connecting people to opportunities through the God-given wealth and I know that the GDP of Borno State will be something that can compete with the South-West States”.

“So I am here Your Excellency to say to you that I may not have the clout that other Aspirants have but I have the heart to turn things around, I have the heart to give you what you need and what you never ask for. Other will negotiate with you what you need, I will not negotiate with you what you need, I will give you even more because the wealth given to us by Allah is for the wellness of our people”.

Governor Zulum noted with gratitude the people-oriented projects executed by Jack-Rich in parts of the State which includes world-class Potable Water Facilities of 250,000 Litre Capacity each at Gonidangari and Shehuri North in Maiduguri as well as the ongoing ultra-modern Faculty of Engineering and 180-Bed capacity Hotel projects at the Nigerian Army University in Biu.

He said the projects have significantly alleviated the sufferings of displaced communities in the State and have endeared the benefactor, Mr. Jack-Rich to the people of Borno State.

“Jack-Rich is not new to Borno State, you executed very big water projects, two of them inside Maiduguri, one in Shehuri-North and another in Gonidangari. The Water Project is one of the multi-million Naira Project that has been done by you, and this has gone a long way in alleviating the sufferings of displaced communities in our State. Furthermore, you have forgotten to mention that you are also a traditional title holder in Borno State”.

“Once again let me use this opportunity to convey our deepest appreciation and to assure you that the people of Borno State are happy with you and insha Allah in the fullness of time we shall not disappoint you”.

The Governor also said he believe that the APC Presidential Aspirant Tein Jack-Rich is eminently qualified and has the capacity and wherewithal to become the President of Nigeria and move the country forward.

He expressed hope that the Borno State APC Delegates who also believe in the capacity of Jack-Rich will make a wise decision to ensure that the right Presidential Candidate emerges at the Primaries.

“We have been receiving many Presidential Aspirants, I want to tell you that I’m a man of my word, I don’t talk too much, and I’m a man of reality. We have been waiting for all the Presidential Aspirants to come so we can assess their potentials with a view to taking decision that will move the Nation forward”.

“Many of us share in your thoughts, and by your statement, what you are saying is from your heart. We believe you have the capacity, we believe you have the wherewithal and the agility to move the Nation forward”.

“Honestly speaking from the bottom of my heart, I know that Borno State Delegates know that you (Jack-Rich) have the capacity to move the Nation forward, and I hope the Delegates will take wise decision to ensure that the right Candidate is put in place as the Presidential Candidate of our great Party”.

Zulum also stressed on the need for all Presidential Aspirants to unite after the primaries and work towards the victory of the Party in the 2023 General Elections.

He also asserted that deepening internal democracy, peace building and national cohesion are key to National Development.

“The most important thing I will like to stress is the unity of the Party. The unity of our Party is very important and which I believe whatever the outcome is, after the Primaries we have to come together to see that our Party wins the National Government.

“As I conclude it is important to state that deepening internal democracy, peace building and national cohesion is equal to National Development, and therefore we must do everything possible to ensure that we deepen our internal democracy to ensure peace and development in our Nation”.

The APC Presidential Aspirant was accompanied in the visit to Borno State by the Director General of the Jack-Rich Campaign Organization and former Governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda and members of the campaign team as well as an APC Chieftain from Sokoto State, Senator Abubakar Umar Gada, to meet with Stakeholders and Delegate of the Party in the state.