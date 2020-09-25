Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja



Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), on Friday, named former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega and 33 others as members of its Policy Advisory Committee.



The PRP National Chairman, Falalu Bello, who spoke at the inauguration of the committee, in Abuja, said the primary assignment of the committee, would include a critique of the policies and programmes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government.



Bello noted that the advisory committee shall focus on 10 thematic areas, including agriculture, education, energy, banking, social security, foreign policy, internal security, political structure , digital information and law and order.



He explained that the committee is expected to proffer alternative policy and programmes of the federal government , which the opposition party would commit to.



According to him, “members would be expected to proffer both short term alternative policy and programmes options that the PRP should commit to. This would however have to be done within broad context of the general programme, the five fundamental principles on which the PRP is founded and the Constitution of the party.”



Bello added that the PRP believes that the PRP is committed to progressive change and human advancement, and as such would collaborate with intellectuals in the pursuit of its ideologies.



“The PRP is a party for progressive change and human advancement. The strategic mission and fundamental ideals which inform our party’s political praxis are the value and equality of human beings, the power and sovereignty of the citizen, the primacy of popular control of the economy, genuine federalism and total national liberation,” he stated.