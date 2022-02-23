100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

A support group, Project GEJ, on Wednesday, called for the re-election of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2023 presidential elections, stating that the former President is the only one with the ability to unify Nigeria.

The group made the call during a press conference organized in Abuja, and described Dr. Jonathan as a bridge builder, an experienced statesman and diplomat who will, no doubt, bring his experience and knowledge as tools for national prosperity, growth and development.

Spokesperson of the group, Sunny Okoro, who addressed the journalists, urged Nigerians to prevail on Dr. Jonathan, to heed the clarion call to National service for the good of Nigeria.

Okoro noted that the former President has a calm disposition and diplomatic approach to solving knotty political disputes.

He said: “former President Jonathan has the ability to unify Nigeria and give all Nigerians a sense of belonging irrespective of religion, ethnic background, social status and political differences.

“His calm disposition and diplomatic approach to solving knotty political disputes which has seen him involved in settling disputes, election monitoring, reconciliation and peacemaking across the African Continent will be an invaluable asset in Nation building at this time in our history.

“During his previous tenure, Dr. Jonathan established nine Federal Universities so as to increase access to quality education as well as to ensure that each State of the Federation has a Federal University.

“Almajiri schools were also created to make education more accessible for the teeming population of out-of-school children especially in northern Nigeria. This is a clear indication of his commitment to human capital development.” the Group stated.

It also noted that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has a knack for appointing some of the best brains in various fields of endeavour to bring their knowledge , experience and abilities on board for National development.

“He appointed internationally acclaimed experts like the former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akinwumi Adeshina, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Arunma Otteh, Prof. Ruqqayatu Rufai, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu to bring their wealth of experience to bear on his administration and we are sure that if given the opportunity, he will continue along this trajectory.”

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja