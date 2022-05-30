From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Ahead of the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress(APC), an Abuja based Christian Minister, Pastor Prize Aluko has declared that former President Goodluck Jonathan is already the party’s presidential candiddate in accordance with the authoritative will of God.

The senior pastor of The Resurrected Assembly (GROM), and Convener of Abuja Ministers Prayer Outreach (AMPO), disclosed that whatever is happening today in the political life of the former president, is an accomplishment of God’s prophesy since 2020.

He noted that going by the divine mandate of God, no matter who emered as presidential candidate from other political parties, the APC will still maintain its winning streak in 2023 with Jonathan as its presidential candidate.

Pastor Aluko accordingly called on Jonathan to make himself available for God to use him to rescue the country in such a time like this.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan is already the presidential flag-bearer of the APC even before the primary. This is in accordance with the God’s will since 2020.

” So, whatever is happening today is an accomplishment of the prophesy of God. And God is still maintaining that his words will definitely come to pass.

“Therefore, Jonathan should not to trade off the divine mandate of becoming the next president in 2023, but to take the bold steps as this will be his last opportunity to rule the country. “He should not dilly-dally for too long on the issue but to take the bull by the horn by immediately moving into the APC where the key to the fulfillment of his presidential ambition lies”, Pastor Prize added.

Over the past few months, the clergy has been consistent with his prophecy that Goodluck Jonathan will return in 2023 as president through the instrumentality of God’s divine mandate.