From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the people’s party and warns politicians against seeing politics as coup.

Jonathan while delivering a goodwill message at the weekend in Igbogene, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State during a thanksgiving service of the first year in office of Governor Douye Diri, also affirmed his PDP membership.

Making reference to how Diri has conducted himself since assumption of office by opening his hands to every Bayelsan irrespective of political affiliations, Jonathan maintained that PDP remains a friendly party.

“PDP has been a very friendly party. I am a member of PDP and I know from the beginning till today that PDP is a friendly party; PDP is a party that carries everybody along. At Bayelsa level, let us start it so that at the end of the political process and contestation, we can work together for the interest of our people,” he said.

The former president also cautioned politicians against bitter politics, advocating an all-inclusive government that will recognise every human asset in the country.

“The greatest problem we have in Africa is contestation for political power. Most of our security challenges are built on that. Maybe, because, in Africa, we pass through military coup d’etat in an attempt to change government so we have contrive the political process as if we are organising coup and have life enemies after the whole thing.

“If our country must develop, those of us contesting political leadership must know politics is not civil war, it is not military coup. And at the end of the day, we must all come together to support whoever is there so that we can move our state and country forward,” he said.