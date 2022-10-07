From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has charged stakeholders and politicians, especially candidates for the 2023 polls, on the need for politics of inclusion and accommodation ahead of next year’s general elections.

Jonathan gave the charge, yesterday, in Abuja, while speaking at the public presentation of the autobiography of former Plateau State governor and former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), late Solomon Solomon, titled: “Chronicles of the Rainbow” and launch of Solomon and Mary Lar Leadership Institute, yesterday, in Abuja.

The former president expressed dismay that ahead of the 2023 polls, issues relating to ethnicity, religious bigotry, hate speech are dominating the discourse rather than issues that would positively affect the lives of citizens.

Jonathan, while stating that no country could make meaningful progress in an atmosphere of religious and ethnic divisions, implored candidates for the 2023 polls to learn from Chief Solomon Lar who played politics of sacrifice and selflessness, in the interest of the people.

“I believe that we all have so much to learn from Chief Solomon Lar, a sincere statesman who played politics of inclusion, honesty, courage and patriotism. With this book he has given Nigerians an invaluable gift, which I see as bearing interesting perspectives on Nigeria’s march to democracy and development.

“And what a time to publicly present this important book than now that the nation is again embarking on another democratic expedition, especially as the political temperature is already rising.

Also, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, extolled the virtues of the late Lar, saying he contributed immensely to the growth of party in his life time.

Atiku, who described himself as a student of the former PDP leader said: “I am standing in dual capacity here today, as Atiku Abubakar, a very close and intimate student of late chief Solomon Lar I will say, and secondly, representing the entire family, the Peoples Democratic Party he helped found, and also the first chairman of that party.