From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has affirmed that the political calculation of the All Progressive Congress (APC) of fielding either former president Goodluck Jonathan or Ahmed Tinubu as its presidential candidate in 2023 presidential election will fail.

Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu in a statement he released in Owerri yesterday also maintained that Femi Fani Kayode who he claimed is presently being lured to APC to campaign for either Jonathan or Tinubu will not have any effect.

According to the statement “Femi Kayode inroad to APC is primarily to support and campaign for the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu as a fellow Yoruba man.

“They are working seriously even to convince other top Yoruba leaders including former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Wole Soyinka to give credibility support to the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu for the sake of youruba political interest in Nigeria.

“Femi Kayode’s defection to APC is to campaign for the former president Goodluck Jonathan if Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambitions crashed. Goodluck Jonathan will soon declare for APC because of the promise and assurances giving to him by Northern caliphate.

Madu further claimed that only the Igbos can determine the political future of the country, describing the zone as the lifewire of the country.

“These political arrangements and strategies will fail because Nigeria is heavily pregnant, only the people of Southeast will determine if she will live or die because we hold the lifewire of Nigeria. Madu claimed

He added “MASSOB is not against APC or support PDP. We have respected Igbo leaders in both APC and PDP whom we equally respect. APC and PDP should not push the people of Southeast to the wall because Ndigbo holds the survival and destruction of Nigeria.

“The Northern caliphate can no longer dictate the political future of Nigeria again. The political reality of 2023 will proof them wrong because Ndigbo will take another political dimension that will determine the next step for Nigeria.

MASSOB however advise Igbo leaders associating with Femi Kayode to exhibit extra carefulness “because Femi Kayode is a core full blooded Yoruba man who always hate everything about Igbo. He can never support an Igbo man to be president of Nigeria. He is an unrepentant political sadist against Igbo interest. Madu stated.