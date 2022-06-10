Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has congratulated presidential flag bearers of various political parties, particularly Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All peoples Congress (APC), Peter Obi of Labour Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for emerging victorious at their party primaries, urging them to run a campaign devoid of rancour and divisiveness and utilise the opportunity to promote peace and unity.

Other include Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Young Progressives Party (YPP), Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dumebi Kachikwu, African Democratic Congress (ADC) as well as Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP.

Jonathan commended the candidates for their interest in leading the country which he described as a demonstration of their commitment and belief in the progress of the nation.

Noting that Nigeria is at a critical junction in its march to nationhood as it grapples with security and economic challenges, Jonathan stated that the 2023 elections present an opportunity to renew the dreams of the founding fathers of the country and revitalise the economy.

He however charged the candidates to, in their campaigns, eschew violence and acts that could encourage any form of bloodletting or exacerbate the national fault lines, noting that it was the responsibility of all political leaders to strive to de-escalate the tension in the country.

He also reminded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies of their responsibilities, stressing that the importance of the 2023 election imposes on them a historic burden to continue the process of deepening the reforms of the electoral system.

He said a transparent election would go a long way to increase the confidence of Nigerians in the nation’s democracy and restore trust in its public institutions.

