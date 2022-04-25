From Fred Itua, Abuja

Supporters of former President Goodluck Johnathan, have revealed that plans are underway for the Bayelsa-born former leader to officially defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The supporters who are members of Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), while addressing newsmen in Abuja, said Jonathan will run for the election.

Speaking on their behalf, the convener, Okeke Raphael, said the APC may not win the 2023 general elections if it refuses to field Jonathan.

He said: “Jonathan is going to contest and win if APC gives its ticket to him. Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari have worked together closely. That’s something good for Nigeria. Jonathan has been the biggest promoter of Buhari’s foreign policy.

“If APC gives its ticket to Jonathan, every Nigerian will vote for him. He’s the only nationalist among all the contestants and that will work well for APC

“Going critically through the list of presidential aspirants from the two major political parties, we are convinced that all other candidates are regional champions. However, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan reflects national acceptance that will give impetus to APC’s victory in 2023 elections.

“As vanguards for Nigeria’s development, peace and unity, we want to reiterate that, our beloved country cannot afford to have a regional champion as a flagbearer.”

“We call on the National Working Committee of the APC with a loud voice to ensure that Jonathan is provided with a level playing ground to contest the 2023 general election. We want to remind party that, its ultimate responsibility is to ensure that the party fills the best candidate that can win the election.

“The party needs asset rather than a liability. Jonathan’s political credentials will increase the chance of APC winning the presidential elections in 2023. He is a man who is not a regional champion. A man who is accepted and loved by an Igbo in Enugu, Yoruba from Ekiti and same way by a Fulani man in Adamawa. A man who needs no introduction. A man who has his foot print across the country.

“A broad-minded man who has the capacity, integrity, experience, who is tested and trusted. More importantly, someone who passionately has the Nigeria project at heart.

“We call on our father, the father of the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari to endorse the Jonathan project because of his experience and the need for continuity. The two enjoy the most cordial relationship that had ever existed between an incumbent and his immediate predecessor.

“We strongly call on President Jonathan to listen to the numerous calls and observe the political mood across Nigeria to contest the 2023 election,” he added.