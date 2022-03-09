Ahead of the 2023 general elections, more pressure groups have stepped up lobbying for former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the presidential race.

The group, Coalition of Nigerian Professionals in Politics (CNPP), said it joined in the well-founded agitation for Jonathan’s presidency because of his antecedents which according to them are well acknowledged by those who love the country and its continual well-being.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, leader of the coalition, Ibrahim Baba, said Jonathan has in practical terms shown that in theory and practice, he is a well-honed democrat even more as a result of his numerous national and international democratic missions in and out of office.

Baba stressed that a critical look at the field right now shows that among those who have indicated interest to run for the office of president, there is none better qualified than Jonathan as a democrat to carry on the progressive journey.

He noted that its clarion call on Jonathan is premised on the fact that we need a leader who can consolidate on the successes so far recorded in the nation’s democratic journey.

“More so, because he truly believed

in the beauty of the democratic experiment. This singular feat was unprecedented in the annals of our

country and very rare in the history of the entire African continent.

“This disposition of Jonathan in addition to his political and administrative passion which ensured that his countrymen and women enjoyed high economic prosperity is no doubt responsible for the current agitation that he should be recalled to national duty to consolidate on the successes thus far.

“We wholeheartedly endorse this highly patriotic call on Jonathan to accept the yearnings of the Nigerian people and offer himself again for national service as president of this beloved country,” he said.

He noted that Jonathan will come on board with an experience of his strengths which he needs to consolidate on and redress other shortcomings to serve Nigerians better than in his first term

At this critical period, he said the progress and well-being of Nigerians cannot be experimented with newcomers who will spend time on team building and learning on the job.

“Another of Jonathan’s high prospects is his well-known reputation for accommodating all, his belief in the destiny of his country, and his ability to recruit Nigerians both in and outside the country to offer their unstinted service to their fatherland irrespective of social, political, and religious creed,” he added.