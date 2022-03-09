From Fred Itua

Supporters of former president, Goodluck Jonathan, on the platform of Southern Network for Good Governance, have said he remains the beacon of hope for the consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy in the 2023 presidential poll.

National coordinator of the movement, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said Jonathan has the experience, in-depth knowledge about Nigeria, its challenges and people far ahead of other contenders for the office in 2023.

He said supporters of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) candidature do so having witnessed the mobilisation of Nigerians from all walks of life towards the realisation of the transformation agenda of the country under his reign.

“Jonathan’s candidature comes in handy in the political expediency of the moment to balance the interests of all sections of the country. Jonathan endeared himself to the northern populace as a peace maker having fostered a cordial relationship with the political, traditional and religious leaders as well as the youths across the north and the rest of Nigeria in and out of office.

“The introduction of the Almajiri school system in the north was a novel idea by GEJ to promote religious and conventional education so that the Almajiri children in the north will not be disadvantaged in terms of employment and contribution to the social and economic well-being of the Nation and people.

“The South West has been in the forefront for the pursuit of structural reforms in Nigeria to reflect current realities and again GEJ comes in handy having demonstrated the will by convening the 2014 National Reform Conference. No doubt, GEJ will consolidate on the successes of the restructuring drive of the Buhari administration especially in the area of Judiciary and local government autonomy!

“Jonathan’s s candidature will assuage the rage of the South East youths who have been robbed into a misunderstanding of the political equation being their kinsman. The South East can attest to the array of political allies that Goodluck Jonathan has established in the political, economic and international spheres of endeavour.”

Chukwuemeka assuaged any fear being harboured by the return of Jonathan, saying “he has proven not to be vengeful or hateful, but selfless and favourably disposed to all regardless of political, social or religious creed. GEJ is the national consensus.”