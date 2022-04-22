From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The entrance of the former Chairman of Ezeagu Local Government, Enugu state, Hon. Julius Ogbuke, into the Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency race has raised hopes of the people of the area of having an effective representation at the House of Representatives.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Already, the Udi / Ezeagu Patriotic Front has enjoined delegates to the party primaries to ensure they represented the yearning of the masses of the constituency by voting Ogbuke to get the ticket of the party for the election.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the organization, Dr. Obi Achime, the group described the former Council boss as one who sacrificed his comfort and practically proved to the satisfaction of all that leaders can be trusted, adding that “Ogbuke deserves our maximum support, in gratitude to his many achievements as Ezeagu local government chairman and his uncompromising loyalty to the people.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Noting that his entrance into the race was long awaited, the organization also described Ogbuke as “a great man of empathy and goal oriented, who always carry his people along.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Hon. Ogbuke remains the best local government chairman Ezeagu ever had, and because he performed extremely well, this is the best time to appreciate him for his many contributions to the people including the hundreds of bridges, roads renovated and built new health centres, schools, many rehabilitated and equipped health centres . As a local government chairman, his agricultural support program is a source of great encouragement and inspiration in growing our own food.

“Ogbuke represents the modern day patriotic servant leader who is always open to new ideas and discussions. He listens to everyone actively and also motivates others to think out of the box. This quality gives him an edge over any other person running for this same position.”