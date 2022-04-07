From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

Media mogul and Chairman of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, yesterday, officially declared his interest to contest for president in 2023.

Kachikwu told media executives in Abuja that he would run on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Earlier, during a virtual broadcast, where he declared his presidential ambition, titled: My opening argument, same day, Kachikwu promised to initiate public service reforms, eliminate corruption and win war against terrorism.

He also promised to ensure that men and women enjoy equal opportunities, welfare for teachers, support technology-driven education and healthcare system to stop medical and education tourism abroad.

The media owner also pledged to eliminate corruption by ensuring that Nigerian workers were paid better salaries, build modern cities and ensure that all nook and cranny of the country have better amenities, world class health facilities and accessible and affordable internet services.

He admitted that, although the ADC is not in the league of the two main political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), “what I’m doing now is to try and build a national cohesive structure…I’m running because I believe something is about to happen in Nigeria. I’m running because I believe that what happened in EndSARS is just child’s play.”

He promised to redirect the vast energies of youths to productive venture like trading with their technological skills rather than engaging in online scams popularly called ‘yahoo yahoo.’

He said if elected president, he will collaborate with state governments to invest in power generation, build broadband internet infrastructure and limit states and private sector to distribution activities only.