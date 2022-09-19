From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of the 2023 general election, aggrieved aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last primaries to the various elective positions in Kaduna State, have resolved to drop all court cases and collapse their respective structures into the party’s Campaign Council.

The aspirants, under the auspices of Kaduna APC Aspirants’ Forum, stated this during a press conference held at the Party’s Zonal Secretariat, shortly after a meeting with the Kaduna State governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani.

They however disclosed that talks were still ongoing with two frontline governorship aspirants, Hon. Sani Sha’aban and ACG Bashir Abubakar (retd), who are still aggrieved, to shelve their grievances and tow the same line in the overall interest of the party.

Chairman of the Forum, Hon. Ishaq Baba Sale, who was flanked by other executives and members of the Forum, however vowed that, they will work tirelessly to ensure that, APC wins all the elective positions from presidency to state house of assembly in Kaduna State.

According to Sale, “we just concluded meeting with our gubernatorial candidate, Senator Uba Sani. We all know his capacity, we all know the kind of person he is. He is a person that will ensure that everyone is carried along. The outcome of the meeting is that, we have come together as a Forum to collapse all our structures into one and support our party’s candidates from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Senator Uba Sani and all others, to ensure that all of them emerge victorious in the forthcoming general elections.

“By this, we are telling the general public that APC in Kaduna State is one and that, all the aspirants have come together to ensure that, all our candidates emerge victorious. For those that have issues with their opponents, this Forum has worked to ensure that, all that are resolved. And we are proud to tell you that, members of this Forum are now ready to step down their cases they initiated in courts in shortest possible time.

“So, we are calling on other aspirants, who are not in attendance or who are yet to join this movement, to please come together and let us fight this battle together for us to achieve success come 2023.

“We have endorsed Distinguished Senator Uba Sani as our gubernatorial candidate as far as APC Kaduna State Aspirants Forum is concerned. We are also working tirelessly to ensure that we produce not less than 600,000 votes across the state from this Forum. By God’s grace, before 1pm on the election day, APC will be costing home to victory,” he said.

Asked about the position of the two aggrieved gubernatorial aspirants, Hon. Mohammed Sani Sha’aban and ACG Bashir Abubakar, the Forum’s Chairman said, discussions were still on with them, with the hope that they will also drop their cases and join the movement for APC’s victory.

Also speaking with Reporters after the meeting, the Director-General of Uba Sani’s Campaign Council, Prof. Mohammad Sani Bello said, agreements reached with the Aspirants Forum have been properly documented and would be fully implemented.

While appealing that, all members of the party be united for the success of APC, Prof. Bello said, as part of the gubernatorial candidate’s commitment, all aspirants who contested various elective positions are now automatic members of his Campaign Council.