A group of Kaduna women under Women in Politics (WIP), has begun consultations towards the 2023 elections in the country.

A social project, WIP is being implemented by Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LEADS-Nigeria) with support from National Democratic Institute (NDI).

Fielding questions from newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, Executive Director, LEADS-Nigera, Rebecca Sako-John said the consultation became necessary in order to assess how women fared in the last general election.

“This stakeholders dialogue on women political participation is very important to us considering how women have been poorly represented in our political space. This is one good course women in all walks of life should support in anyway they can.

“We are doing post-election analysis of 2019 elec- tions to see how our female politicians fared. We deliberately chose critical stakeholders which include parties leaders, religion and traditional leaders, women politicians themselves among others to see how we can gain their honest support ahead of 2023 by God’s grace,” she stated.