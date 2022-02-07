From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has expressed fears that Nigeria is fast drifting away from the dreams of its founding fathers.

He said there was need for new generation of political leaders that would right the wrong of the past.

The cleric stated this in a homily delivered at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Lugbe, Abuja, yesterday.

He said as the waves of electioneering hit the air, Nigerians deserve political leaders who would be guided by the genuine interests of suffering Nigerians, without compromising the electoral process.

He also advised politicians vying for political offices in the 2023 elections on what to do to win election and how to succeed when they eventually get elected.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He advised that they genuinely put the interest of the people first in all their plans before, during and after the elections.

“At this time of political sensitivity, politicians would be pointing fingers with hypocritical indignation at one another, seeing the speck in the others’ eyes but failing to see the big log in theirs,” he said.

He advised that politicians first rid themselves of the dirt in their hearts or political baggage as they and their political parties fight for electoral victory, presumably, to make the country better.

He registered his fears that Nigeria is in danger of “toiling all night without catching any fish,” which was why hunger and poverty increase, crime, violence, unemployment of youths, worsening economic conditions, etc., stare Nigerians menacingly in the face.

Kaigama, therefore, encouraged Nigerians to get their PVCs, and also participate in the electoral processes that would herald the emergence of new political leaders in 2023.