From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Kalu Ijeoma, on Wednesday picked the National Rescue Movement (NRM) nomination form for the 2023 governorship election with a pledge to take Abia State to a greater height.

He picked the form before the party’s national working committee in Abuja amidst well-wishers and their supporters, where he promised to deliver the state to NRM come 2023.

Responding, Ijeoma said he was confident of victory in the 2023 Abia race, noting that there were no fears, either within the party or across party lines.

He stressed that he would reposition the economy of the state by focusing on agriculture, education, industrialization and security sector.

He said:” If you watch closely,it appears that the state doesn’t have a direction, in the economy, in education at the summit of human development index, there is no direction . Now, what I intend to do is this, I am going to look at four cardinal positions for cardinal issues; agriculture, industrialization education and security.

“Now in agriculture, the main aim will be to stabilize the food supply and because most of our traditional meals which will make people to be satisfied is not in good supply and prices are high for the ordinary people. But outside that I ‘ll be looking at agriculture in terms of industrialization. If we bring in first of all our agriculture in southeast if I become the governor,I will tune Abia to Israel.

“We have the total land grant than the State of Israel. Israel is in a desert. Our lands is far more better than that. But they produce better than any part of the world, because they are committed to agriculture.that is what I am going to transform Abia state to.”