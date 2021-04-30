By Joe Apu

Immediate past president of the Abia Union in South Africa, Chima Onyeagba Umealo, has charged leaders of the South East to put their best candidates forward if the region is to make any meaningful impact in the 2023 presidential elections.

Umealo, who is currently leading the No Kid Hungry Africa Project told Daily Sun from his base in Durban that it is the only way the presidency can come to the South East.

He said in making their choice of who bears the flag for the South East, the region must be prepared to pick from their best eleven.

“Leaders like Orji Uzor Kalu, Ogbonnaya Onu, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Dave Umahi, Sullivan Chime, Peter Obi and others should be given the first preference in selection. These are tested leaders in their own right and I believe they will definitely represent the region properly in the highest office of the land.

“Again, I would like to remind our people that power has never been given in any dispensation without battling for it and 2023 won’t be an exception. The South East must be strategic in planning and at the same time assuring other regions that they are going to do everything humanly possible to make Nigeria a better place,” Umealo stated.

On the new security outfit, Ebubeagu, Umealo said governments of the South Eastern region must give it all the support it deserves.

“Our zone is in dire need for such an arrangement when one considers the various security challenges in this region, it is the right thing to do and I employ all and sundry to support this initiative before being pessimistic about its success.

“Ebubeagu is in the interest of all in order to legally protect the lives and properties within the zone. It’s, therefore, a welcome development. I advice my colleagues in the information and security companies to avail their resources and skills in managing this outfit in other to compliment the efforts of government. All over the world and in the business of security, intelligence gathering has always been reserved with 99 per cent effort and physical patrolling the rest and that is why we must all work together to make Ebubeagu work for us.”