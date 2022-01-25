From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu and an aspirant for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa, met on Sunday night to brainstorm on how to move the ruling party forward ahead of the February National Convention.

Speaking during the meeting, the Senate Chief Whip said he was at the Maitama residence of the Senate Service Committee Chairman on a solidarity visit to the recuperating chairmanship aspirant who just returned from a medical trip abroad.

While praising the chairmanship aspirant for being very proactive in pursuance of ways to move the party to electoral victories, Kanu reaffirmed his preparedness to aspire for the presidency of the country if the party zoned it to the south.

The two leaders equally discussed ways of improving the fortunes of the party, how to ensure a rancour-free in its forthcoming national convention and agreed to work together for the electoral success of the APC at all levels in future elections.

Responding, Senator Sani Musa expressed gratitude to the Chief Whip for deeming it fit to visit and check on him after his treatment, thanking him for his humility and sense of leadership.