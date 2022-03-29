From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The 30-year-old Fulani man, Mallam Husseini Lawal, trekking from Abuja to Lagos for the former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to contest the 2023 presidential election has arrived Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Lawal, who hails from Durum town in Kabo Local Government Area of Kano State, had commenced the trekking at exactly 11:27am on Wednesday March 9, 2022, at Abuja City Gate. He is a petty trader at the Area 7, Informal Sector Market, Garki, Abuja.

Information made available to Daily Sun revealed that Lawal got married on February 12, 2022. He left for the mission barely three weeks after the wedding ceremony, though his new wife was sceptical to release him to embark on the journey.

In an encounter with journalists at the Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iyaganku Quaters, Ibadan, he stated that he would have embarked on the journey before his wedding, but his people prevailed on him that he should embark on the mission after the wedding.

Lawal said he left Abuja with four shirts, two trousers, and two pairs of shoes. He added that one of the shoes had got spoilt on the road and he had thrown it away. He explained that he has been feeding on the generosity of some people he met in villages and communities that he passed through between Abuja and Ibadan, as well as truck drivers.

He stated further that he has been sleeping in mosques that accommodated him at night. He added that he would wash his clothes in the community and would continue the journey the following morning.

Daily Sun’s findings showed that Lawal arrived Ibadan extactly 20 days after leaving Abuja for Lagos. Though he stopped by briefly at the NUJ Press Centre in Ibadan to let journalists know that he was determined to complete the mission. He has also left for Lagos. He is expected to end the journey at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

His words: “I am a Fulani cattle rearer , who had trekked with his cows front Kano to Niger Republic, and from Niger to Sokoto and back to Kano on foot. So, trekking from Abuja to Lagos is nothing to me, whether you will believe me or not.”

Lawal said he decided to embark on the journey base on his believe that it is only Tinubu that can deliver the nation from her present political, social and economic quagmire, based on the fact that he singlehandedly transformed Lagos and her citizens during his time as governor from 1999 to 2007.

Meanwhile, the media aide to Lawal, Elder Chris Richards, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday, he quoted the Chairman of Area 7 Petty Traders Association, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi Musa, as appealing to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to use his good office to see that Husseini Lawal is given a rousing welcome in Lagos.