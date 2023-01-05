From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the Kano rally of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has shown that the latter allegedly has nothing to offer the country.

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Thursday, said the APC candidate could not “even manage to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak.”

Shaibu noted that Tinubu choose to dance at the Kano rally rather than speak so to “conceal” his alleged “inability to deliver a coherent speech.”

According to him , “unfortunately, Tinubu’s dance moves proved to be as uncoordinated as his unintelligible speech. The people and the gods rejected him.

“But this would not be the first time that he would be doing such. In Bénin on Thursday, It was a mixture of ‘bala blu’ and concoction…

“If this election were about comedy, then Tinubu would win hands down as his speeches have become excellent material for Tik Tok, Internet memes and even stand up comedians but unfortunately this is serious business.

“With debt and unemployment at an all-time high, Nigeria has been infected by the sickness called APC. Indeed, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was right when he described the APC as ‘stage four cancer’ at the commissioning of the new police headquarters in Rivers State in July 2021.”