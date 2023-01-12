From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has hinted that Kano voters would re-enact the experience of 1993 in which they backed a Southern presidential candidate over their own son.

The Governor made the statement during the All Progressives Congress campaign rally in Rano, insisting that Kano voters would certainly reject Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. thre presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party for Bola Tinubu. the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress.

Talking about the elections that took place some 30 years ago, he stressed that, “

“That showed political maturity and dexterity of Kano citizens. We voted for Chief MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and rejected Bashir Othman Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC). Because we all believed in national integration and competence,”

He reminded his audience that the APC Presidential candidate had cobsistently backed and supported several Northerners in their quest for the Presidency at different occasions in the past

“Tinubu was an instrument behind making Atiku Abubakar the presidential candidate of Action Congress (AC). He also provided another platform for Nuhu Ribadu to contest for the presidency under the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), he recalled.

He added that the current rotational structure of leadership in Nigeria provides that, power rotates from North to South and vice versa.

“Asiwaju Tinubu worked very hard to maintain this equation…..One good turn deserves another. We have no other option now, than to support his candidature.” he declared.