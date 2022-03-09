From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Hundreds of youths in Kano city have taken to the streets to appeal to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to step forward and join the 2023 presidential race.

The youths who walked around some major roads in the metropolitan area of the city, said that Nigeria is now ripe from the leadership of a person with a private sector background like the CBN Governor

Speaking to the press at the end of the political rally, which was held at Race Course in the state capital, the Convener of the youth, Salihu Mohammed Danlami, explained that: ‘We are here to add our voice to those of well-meaning Nigerians calling on Dr Godwin Emefiele to also join the Presidential race, without further delay.’

He said his group, United Northern Nigeria Youth (UNNYF), took the decision to push for his stewardship at the presidential level given the fact that he has demonstrated an uncommon love for the masses and a remarkable efficiency in driving the Nigerian economy, saying he would only do better if given a chance as the President of Nigeria.

The Convener added that the policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under his charge, has since engineered an Industrial Revolution across the country, which in turn has led to the creation of employment opportunities for Nigerian youth.

He acknowledged the apex bank’s efforts at strengthening the Naira through the prohibition of the importation of rice, saying that these efforts have paved the way for additional rice mills in Kano State, in the North and in Nigeria as a whole.

He lauded the Anchor Borrowers’ Program of the apex bank adding that the program has increased the number of rice milling plants in the country from 10 to 60 functional mills while adding that it has equally increased the combined production capacity from 350,000 metric tons to over three million metric tons.

