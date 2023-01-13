From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Dr Nasiru Idris, has pledged to prioritise human development if elected governor of the state.

Idris stated this at the flag-off of his campaign at Shanga town, headquarters of Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State in Kebbi South Senatorial District.

He said: “In view of what was suggested here that APC has done a lot in the area of project, if elected, we will ensure human development to enable you stand on your feet. We will do our best to empower you to expand your businesses. Therefore, you have no other party to vote than APC.”

He advised them to collect their Permanent Voter Card (PVCs), assuring that without it there would be no way they can elect credible leaders of their choice.

In his speech, Alhaji Usman Dakingari, the Director-General, Kebbi State APC Campaign Council lauded President Buhari’s rice revolution which according to him created job opportunities especially at the grassroots, hence the need to give APC blog votes in the forthcoming elections.

He encouraged the party loyalists to go back home and convince electorate to vote for APC towards its victory at all levels.

Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, APC Chairman in Kebbi State reminded the people that the party had executed many developmental projects in different parts of the state, adding, “It is now time to shift to human development.”

He noted with satisfaction that elected representatives in the area had brought meaningful development to the area that required to e reciprocated.

In his remarks, the Secretary to Kebbi State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri recalled that Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu led government had influenced the citing of Dangote Sugar Company, executed road projects across the LGs alongside other developmental projects in the area.

Umar-Yauri assured them that many more projects would be executed if they elect APC from top to bottom in the upcoming general elections.