Keffi Polo Ranch has begun a four- day Polo tournament aimed at promoting peace and unity, especially among the political class and Nigerians to ensure a violent free 2023 general elections.

Ahmed Wadada, Founder and Promoter of the event, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the tournament at the Keffi Polo Ranch in Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

He said the essence of the tournament was not just to play Polo for prizes but to create an avenue to promote peace and unity, to ensure a violent-free election in 2023.

He said among those expected at the tournament were politicians from different political parties and traditional rulers expected to meet in a friendly atmosphere to bond and promote unity and peace among Nigerians.

“There is no doubt that the political space in Nigeria is highly tensed and it is the responsibility of each and every stakeholder to see what he or she can do to douse that tension.

“That informed the reason for this tournament so that we have the needed and required peace in the polity to ensure development, given the fact that I am a politician, a leader and a promoter of Polo,” he said.

Wadada assured that aside Jonathan, a Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who is also the Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will also be in attendance.

“The former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has confirmed to us that he will be here. Former Vice President Namadi Sambo will be here and also Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress will also be here among many others.

“We also have the assurances of a number of our royal fathers who will be in attendance and as you all know, Keffi Polo Club Ranch is not in this alone.

“We are in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development and we are greatly supported by Heritage Bank and greatly co-supported by Max Air,” he said.

Wadada added that about 10 teams across the country and Africa will be participating in the tournament and also assured that the tournament would strictly focus on peace, unity and nurturing friendship among the various political stakeholders in spite of their political differences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the opening day of the tournament, eight teams played against each other with some winning and others losing.

Earlier in the day, Team Zuma Construction played out a 4-4 draw with Team Lintex while Team Nacco beat Team Alhusina 5-2; Team Trappco lost narrowly 6 – 7 to Team Rubicon while in the late fixture Team Malco Mines thrashed Team Afdin 6-3. (NAN)