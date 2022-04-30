From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, has joined the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Nnamani, noted that he would begin to consult APC delegates across the country. He stated that if elected, he would entrench good leadership, governance and take Nigeria to an enviable height.

“The idea of the brief is to further expatiate on my intention to contest for the APC 2023 Presidential Primary. A few days ago, I expressed the intention to join the contest for the primary. Now, I give firm declaration that I will purchase the nomination forms in a couple of days,” he said.

The APC chieftain frowned at the high cost of the party’s Nomination Forms, adding that party faithful should work together in order to reduce the amount.

“I hold the view that high costs of election are not aligned to our socioeconomic realities in terms of comparative per capita income and purchasing power of Nigerians.” He called on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), to lay down “guidelines to the parties on both the costs of nominations and campaign expenses.”