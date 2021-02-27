From Fred Itua, Abuja

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday, dismissed calls for political parties to zone the position of the president to any part of the country. Instead, he advised Nigerians to focus on competence rather than ethno-religious considerations in determining the next president of the country.

He spoke in Abuja when he received a team of ex-Nigerian internationals, led by Augustine Eguavoen, a former Super Eagles player and coach.

Beside Eguavoen, other ex-internationals who were present were Austin “Jay Jay” Okocha, Victor Agali, Taribo West, Ifeanyi Udeze, Victor Ikpeba, Tijani Babangida and Garba Lawal.

Governor Bello said corruption has continued to fuel insecurity in the country. He lamented that lack of a succession plan in Nigeria’s leadership recruitment process has done more harm than good.

Expressing support for the new leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he said it was time the old left the political stage for the younger generation.

Bello said: «Mr President so much listens to us that he agrees that the bane of development is corruption. One of the factors responsible for insecurity today is corruption. Funds meant for development and funds to fight insecurity are being siphoned using one subhead or the other. But Mr President who listens to the calls and yearnings of the youths appointed one of us to head the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC and you are going to see the magic wand in the fight against corruption because Mr Bawa knows that the future lies squarely on the shoulders of the young generations. So, we will do everything possible to assist Mr Bawa to succeed on the job.

On zoning, he said: “Both North and South do not know boundaries when it comes to football and other sports. So, we are appealing to Nigerians to look beyond religion and ethnicity. For once, let us get one person who will fix this country irrespective of where he comes from and then the rest shall follow.”

Earlier, leader of the team, Eguavoen said Governor Bello had been impactful in leadership that he could not be ignored, hence their visit to show their support to him.