From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Stalwart of Kogi State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Idris has urged members of the party in the State and the country in general to ensure rancour-free primaries elections, as the party goes to elect candidates for the PDP for 2023 States House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and Presidential elections respectively.

In a statement made available to Reporters by his media office, Chief Abubakar Idris said, “I have no doubt that we have the best of aspirants that will go on to win general elections as PDP candidates. My appeal therefore is that we exercise primaries elections free of violence.

“I specially urge us as a party on rancour-free election. We must elect aspirants with capacity per election in sight. We owe Nigerians and our fellow constituents that huge favour as a party.”

He further said that Nigerians cannot wait to send the APC packing across constituencies in the country and Kogi State in particular. “I trust that PDP can deliver the best of primaries elections.”

While congratulating in advance those that shall be elected at the end of the primaries elections, he urged them to be good Ambassadors of the party in their respective assignments.