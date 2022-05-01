From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Residents of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency operating under the aegis of The League of Young Professionals, have purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest form for a youth aspirant, Dr Sanni Ozomata.

Although the aspirant is currently in Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj, the group which obtained the form in his absence, said it would be delivered to him upon return to the country to vie for Okone/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the 2023 general election.

The group’s Spokesperson, Hassan Damisa, who presenting the form to Abdulrahman Obini who is Chairman, Central Working Committee of Ozomata 2023 Campaign Organisation, in Abuja on recently, explained that the choice of Ozomata emerged following the group’s quest to improve the fortunes of the people of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency.

According to Damisa, the group’s membership cuts across interest groups who are professionals in their various fields of endeavour.

He said: “Ozomata is a hard-working, intelligent, and vocal comrade with an impeccable track record to represent us in the Green Chambers.

“After a careful analysis, we have resolved that to improve the fortunes of the people of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency,a competent, intelligent,and experienced individual is needed.

“On this premise, Dr Ozomata’s sterling qualities stand him out as the best choice for quality representation of the people of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency.

“He is a trusted friend,a humble follower and one of the dependable disciples of His Excellency, Alhajji Yahaya Adoza Bello,the Executive Governor of Kogi State.

“He was the brain behind the muh talked about One-On-One free medical practice outreach,an exercise which he designed and executed to support His Excellency’s second term campaign bid in 2019 governorship election.

“This provided free healthcare for over 2000 patients and facilitated several successful life threatening surgeries across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“We use this opportunity to call on the good people of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency to come out en-mass to support this worthy son of ours as he contests for a seat in the Green Chambers.

“A vote for Dr Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata is a vote for for quality representation.

Explaining that the aspirant was not involved in the purchase of the form, Damisa said, “We hope that he accepts this gesture as an entrustment from the good people of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency.”

He appreciated the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello “on his developmental and informative strides in Kogi State.

“A young leader par excellence,the captain of the new Nigeria ship come 2023, The League of Young Professionals is in support of the presidential ambition of His Excellency as the 2023 general elections draw closer.”

He further explained that, “The League of Young Professionals is a body set up to help, support,and change the lives of young people by providing personal and professional development opportunities.

“It aims to bring to the forefront amore progressive, accomplished and enlightened younger generation who will contribute positively to the wider society.”