From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, prominent national leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Thursday served the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State a quit, declaring their intention to win all elective positions in the state.

The leaders include Chief Frank Kokori, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State represented by his deputy, Placid Njoku; and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State represented by Raymond Ebonka.

Others were the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi who was also represented; members of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by the South-South chairman of the party, Victor Giadom; as well as leaders of APC in the state.

They spoke at the formal declaration of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege of his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state on the platform of APC.

Speaking in separate remarks, the leaders unanimously agreed that Delta State has been under bondage of under development since 1999, declaring that 2023 is a year of liberation for the state.

Chief Kokori, for instance, said he has been in th struggle of liberating people as a former union leader, adding that in 2015, Nigeria was rescued from the pangs of PDP.

The APC BoT member said he has come to his home state to join force with Omo-Agege and other like minds to rescue Delta.

“I have suffered for freedom, I spent so many years in dungeon to remove the military. I am happy that in my lifetime, I am going to see a change of government in Delta State,” Kokori said.

Similarly, the South-South chairman of the party, Victor Giadom declared that Delta was ripe enough for APC to harvest in 2023.

In his declaration speech, Omo-Agege who represents Delta central highlighted his achievements for the district in the past seven years, saying that he would extend the development to other parts of the state if elected.

Omo-Agege said Ndokwa, Ijaw, Isoko and Aniocha/Oshimili areas of the state have been neglected by the PDP-led state government despite their enormous contributions to the economy of the country.

He said his administration would address such neglect, provide jobs for graduates, pay retirees their benefits and enhance the general welfare of the people.

The Deputy Senate President said his declaration marked the beginning of the end of the PDP in Delta State, adding that the presence of the crowd at the event was a testament that the state was tired of PDP.