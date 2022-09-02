The Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Kukah, has given an insight into the type of leaders, Nigerians should elected as president in 2023.

He said it was important for Nigerians to move away from voting based on ethnic, religious, or political sentiments and vote for someone who is capable of tackling the perennial challenges facing the country.

Kukah, spoke during an interview on Arise TV on Friday, maintained that though the frontline candidates are individually qualified to lead the country, it was important for Nigerians to see through them and choose wisely.

The cleric said the era of rhetorics must be put behind Nigerians and that the electorates must sieve and interrogate the presidential candidates on their ideology, plans and governance style before making their choice.

“The people must interrogate their (presidential candidates) ability and capacity to govern by sheer brain and not bribe. The point is that even the whole idea of leadership is often exaggerated because we are confusing political officeholders with leaders.

“It is only in Nigeria that there is so much focus on the centre. Society can only grow when we extend the frontiers of knowledge and opportunities.

“Critical to all of these, we are looking for a president that has the understanding of the complexity of what is wrong with Nigeria. It is not just about people just aspiring without an understanding of the issues.