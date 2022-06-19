From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has dispelled claims that its Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has accepted to deputise the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

Senator Kwankwaso and Obi have been conversing on how to form a coalition to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, Dr Agbo Major, who was reacting to a newspaper publication (not The Sun), described the report as false and figment of the reporter’s imagination.

In a statement yesterday, Agbo said: “The attention of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has been drawn to a Daily Trust report titled, “NNPP-LP alliance: ‘Kwankwaso can deputise Obi'”, published on Sunday 19th June 2022, and dismisses it as false and figment of the reporter’s imagination.

“NNPP has never at any time said its esteemed Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Engr. Dr. Rabiu Musa kwankwaso could accept to be Labour Party, Peter Obi’s deputy.

“The report is misleading and embarrassing to our great party, its Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso and millions of supporters in Nigeria and in the diaspora, and urges journalists to crosscheck their reports before publishing them to avoid national disaffection ahead of the crucial 2023 general election.

“As a mass movement, NNPP acknowledged alliance talks with Labour Party that would consolidate and boost the nation’s frail democracy as we collectively strive for a new Nigeria which the party champions.

“The Sunday Trust newspaper correctly stated in its report; “Asked to verify the proposed alliance, Major (Agbo) said talks were still ongoing and he wouldn’t want to speculate.”

“If the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major had said “talks were ongoing and he would not want to speculate,” how did the newspaper arrive at Kwankwaso can deputise Obi?

“NNPP has high regard for journalists as the watchdog of the nation and major stakeholders in the Nigeria democratic process and urges them to always crosscheck their reports before publishing them in tandem with the ethics of their profession.

“Together, we shall build a strong, virile, progressive and egalitarian democratic society.”