By Chinenye Anuforo

The Managing Director of Karabow Group and Wisdom Kwati Smart City, Mr Widom Kwati, has promised a better future for the company as it is poised for another year of growth, with new real estate projects”.

The MD said this in an award event in Lagos where he bagged the National Business Award in recognition of his effort and commitment to leveraging new technologies, smart thinking and optimization of the existing buildings to accelerate sustainable development in his community.

The award was bestowed to him alongside other developers who have created a mark in the building industry at the maiden edition of the Annual Recognition of real estate developers in Nigeria.

This is coming barely days after bagging the award of most respected real estate CEO in Nigeria by Business Executive Nigeria in December.

In his remarks, Kwati said “I am delighted and humbled by this recognition. The year 2022 has been a fantastic one for Wisdom Kwati Smart City, to receive further national recognition, after being awarded Most Respected Real Estate CEO in Nigeria, is a great feeling. I am overwhelmed and humbled by this recognition, and I appreciate my team, customers and stakeholders for their trust in Wisdom Kwati Smart City which has helped us get this far.

He further stated, “When one is recognized by his contribution to his community, the world announces you. We are just starting, I have always aimed for excellence through persistence, hard work and doggedness”. The best is yet to come and as a firm we are poised for another year of growth, with new real estate projects”.

“Our mantra is to deliver value to our stakeholders, as a team we are committed to providing best-in-class service to our new and existing residents, through scale, innovation and collaboration”. He concludes.

Wisdom Kwati Smart City, a subdivision of Karabow Group was founded in 2020 in Abuja, Nigeria, Kwati who is passionate about building a sustainable society that drives urban development through the integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions to real estate developments across the continent.

