By Chukwudi Nweje

The Labour Party, yesterday, stated that with the entrance of former governor of Anambra State, and erstwhile presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, and his supporters into its fold, the 2023 presidential election is as good as won.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The grand entrance of His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, and the mass movement of his teeming supporters and followers nationwide, who are still trooping into the Labour Party, confirms to the whole world that the 2023 election is as good as won by our credible political alternatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the PDP, especially with the growing backing of the Nigerian people, who are already extremely tired of the mal-administation of APC and PDP governments at all levels.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The party said this, Saturday, in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Julius Abure.

It reiterated its commitment to Labour Charter of Demand and Policy and the 3rd Force’ Alternative Agenda to rescue Nigeria from the misrule, poverty, hunger, hardship and unemployment, which the APC and the PDP have foisted on Nigerian since the return to democracy in 1999.

It further said, “The Party also wishes to reaffirm our resolved commitment to executing our Party Manifesto, as further enunciated by the Labour Charter of Demand/ Policy recently initiated by the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and Trade Union Congress, TUC, while also reaffirming our unwavering endorsement of the Rescue Agenda of the 3rd Force Movement of Nigeria initiated by Prof Pat Utomi led National Consultative Front, NCFront, which recently adopted our Party of Mass Productivity as the ‘3rd Force’ Mega ‘Rescue’ Platform for Nigeria in the 2023 elections with over 20 million membership of the 3rd Force Movement joining the Labour Party.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

The party called on Nigerians from all works of life, and all those who wish for a better Nigeria to join its fold and together build a Nigeria that everyone will be proud of.

“In the light of the crystalizing rainbow coalition to save Nigeria in Labour Party, we wish to invite all well meaning Nigerians, including women, youths, physically challenged, the poor and the well to do, among others to immediately join forces with the Labour Party to rescue Nigeria from the heightening insecurity and imminent collapse foisted by incompetent rulers of Nigeria, currently trading in delegates all over the country”, the statement said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .