The National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Umar Farouk Ibrahim on Thursday boasted that with two current serving members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, who had since defected from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to Labour Party, the House is as good as being taken over by the opposition party.

Ibrahim noted that the Deputy Speaker of the House, Isaac Auta from Kauru constituency, and Suleiman Dabo, from Zaria constituency, who are now contesting under the Labour Party to return to the house, showed that the party is assured of victory at the forthcoming general elections.

The National Secretary who spoke at the formal inauguration and unveiling of manifesto of Kaduna State governorship campaign council also noted that with a serious minded personality of the North West Coordinator of the Labour Party, Mohammed Audi, gracing the event, it meant that the opposition party is not ready to leave any stone unturned in order to triumph at the polls.

Audi is the former Chief of Staff to former governor of Kaduna State, Namadi Sambo.

According to the National Secretary, “Today (Thursday) is one of the happiest moment in the history of the Labour Party in Kaduna state because of the quality and caliber of the people at the inauguration and unveiling of the manifesto. The coordinator of the Northwest, Mohammed Audi is here with us.

“Deputy Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Isaac Auta, Kauru constituency is here with us.

“Another member of the House of Assembly is contesting back to the house under the Labour Party. He is Suleiman Dabo, representing Zaria Constituency. So I can say that half of the House is with the Labour Party in Kaduna

“The youth are the majority members of the Labour Party and so Kaduna is for Labour Party. The party will win both at the State and national level during the forthcoming election by the special grace of God”.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration of 450-member campaign council, the governoship hopeful, Jonathan Asake said, “The event is a call to service, to sacrifice and put in your best to serve the party.

“The mood of the nation is for the Labour Party to take over the leadership of this country and Kaduna State. The country will become a producing nation rather than consuming nation if our party comes to power. Let us conduct ourselves in an orderly manner and play the game by the rules.

“Victory will be ours when on May 29 all our candidates will be sworn in into various offices. May peace come to Nigeria so that we will not experience killing and kidnapping again”.

Earlier, in his goodwill message, the Northwest Coordinator, Mohammed Audi advised Igbo community in Kaduna to ensure the vote enmasse for Labour Party in the forthcoming election, saying it is the turn of Igbo nation to produce the President.

“Igbo, this is your time, you don’t know when the next Igbo presidency will come if not now. You are up to two or three million population in Kaduna State. This election is not about religion nor ethnicity. We must fight with all all determination to elect Peter Obi as the President and Jonathan Asake as our governor. Kaduna is a pace setter. But ensure you go for your PVCs because it is your power to win election”. Audi said.

Also, the State party Chairman, Awwal Tafoki in his opening remarks, said, “Labour Party is marching forward because of your support as members of the party. We count on your support so that the party will emerge winner in the forthcoming election”.