From Noah Ebije ,Kaduna

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Plateau State, Dr. Patrick Sunday Dakum has said that the party is the talk of the town considering the massive crowd that attended the party’s governorship campaign kick off penultimate week.

Dakum noted that the mammoth crowd was also a testimony that the Labour Party is overwhemly loved by the people in the state.

In an interview, the governorship hopeful said his message to Plateau State people was that there is hope of better governance in the State as well as in the country come 2023 election.

“My key message to Plateau State people as we kick start our campaign for the general election for the Labour Party is the fact that there is hope for Plateau and for Nigeria there is hope and our hope lies in our thrust in God but it also lies in our determination of the teams we present.

“We presented myself as the governorship candidate, a public health institution with international repute and my deputy who is a legal luminary a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a life bencher. So we are a team that is ready to go to work on day one and for us the kick off of our campaign today December 21st of 2022″was a confirmation of the support that Labour Party has all over Plateau as you can see that from every federal ward people on their own came out to support us.

“And every village and town we passed, people came out dancing and cheering as the Labour Party train arrive for the three hours drive from Jos the state capital from where we flagged off our campaign.

“And my message to them was the fact that, number one, we are going to ensure that along side our president Peter Obi work on issue of security and peace that is a big elephant in the home of development, but number two is that the economic drivers of Plateau State are very clear to us, one is agriculture, two, is tourism and, three, is mining.

“So already we have a clear cut idea of what we need to do around the economy and also to ensure that within the context of the laws provide them and we do what we can to ensure that our people go about their duties without any fear or being molested on the road. So Plateau State people came out and made a statement as we flag off our campaign today. that they are now Labour from top to bottom”.

On the take away from the governorship campaign, he said, “the take away from what happened is that Plateau State people are ready to vote for Labour Party based on what we presented and the team they can thrust is the Labour Party team, so for us we are good to go. Now we can walk down to the polling units level and we are already on the road to success.

“And we chose December 21st to kick off the governorship campaign because honestly, in the first place we have been having a case in court which we wanted to deal with and by the grace of God and that was dealt with in our favour and now I feel it is time to come out and tell the people of Plateau State that now the real campaign starts, but of course before then we have been making consultations here and there, but now you are going to see series of rallies, town hall meetings and series of individual consultations with key stakeholders which will take us to every polling units.

“After this kick off we will be having engagement with different stakeholders in different local governments and will be having many rallies in one local government to the other, but above all we will be solidifying on the support we are already enjoying.

“The people should expect a very peaceful campaign and issue based campaign and a campaign we should build on the labours of our heroes past.

“The people of Plateau State have shown that the Labour Party is the party that is ahead of every other party in the state and recently there are polls that have been on going that shows that Labour Party is ahead, so I think any other party is talking from the position of defeat.

“The civil servants are part of the labour party so we are working together with them and that one is very clear because the Labour Party belongs to the civil servants because it belongs to the NLC. So Plateau State people should expect a peaceful campaign and go out and vote for , papa, Mama pikin”. Dr. Dakum said.