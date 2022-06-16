From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Stella Oduah, senator representing Anambra North senatorial zone of Anambra State, has said the Labour Party is no threat to the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Anambra State in the 2023 general elections.

Oduah stated this at a ceremony to present certificate of return to PDP candidates for the National and State assembly in the 2023 polls, in Abuja.

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi recently dumped the PDP for Labour Party, where he is also the presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

However, the lawmaker noted that “Anambra is a PDP state. That apart, we have people with capacity and antecedents of performance. When you have those two, what do you have to fear? You don’t have to fear anything. Politics is local. What we are contesting for is to represent our people to ensure that we continue doing the good work we have been doing.

“They know we are performers. So they cannot leave what they know to go to what they do not know. Our campaign is going to be what we have done, what we are doing and what we are going to do. Labour cannot say that. Labour is in anticipation of what they might do. So you do not have a comparison. We are not jittery at all. We are more than capable and we are going to defeat Labour.

“On how we get along with the governor of Anambra State, we get on very well. First of all we are brothers and sisters. He is our Governor no doubt about that. But you are talking about legislative elections. He will support us for the simple reason that he knows our capacity.

“In fact in Anambra North and South today, the jobs, roads, water and light you see are the ones that the legislators were able to attract and the governor knows that in collaboration with us, the state would be better off. So it is not about him, it is not about us, it is about the people we represent. So the governor will work with us and we are working together for the benefit of our people.

“What we want is to have the Igbos participate at the national level. Now the candidate that would take us to that level clearly has to be at the majority party. We are the majority party. ”

